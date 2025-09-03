Analysts Set CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX) Target Price at $15.40

Shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

CRGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CARGO Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CARGO Therapeutics

NASDAQ CRGX opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a market cap of $216.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.30. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in CARGO Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CARGO Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CARGO Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.