Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Receives C$30.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.57.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Veritas raised Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LB

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.8%

TSE LB opened at C$30.74 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$24.37 and a 52 week high of C$31.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.80. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.01. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.8414986 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada provides personal banking, business banking and real estate and commercial financing to its personal, business, and institutional customers across Canada and the United States. The company reports three operating segments: personal, business services, and capital markets. The personal segment offers financial services to retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.