GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

GoodRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.30 on Friday. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 4.33%.The firm had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoodRx

In other news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $51,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 50,256 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

