ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.9524.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $99.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.