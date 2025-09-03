Analysts Set SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG) PT at $67.29

SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.2857.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Shares of SLG opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $82.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.49 and a beta of 1.74.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. SL Green Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-5.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 543.0%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -572.22%.

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $151,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,791.57. This trade represents a 72.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 67.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 25.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2,432.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

