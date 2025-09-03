Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Receives $119.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research set a $131.00 price target on shares of Roblox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $14,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 389,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,851,527.75. This represents a 27.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $63,428,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,559 shares in the company, valued at $19,518,433.34. The trade was a 76.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,854,931 shares of company stock worth $383,522,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 34.6% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $128.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.38. Roblox has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

