Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.95.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Valley National Bancorp
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%
Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.13. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $495.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valley National Bancorp
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.