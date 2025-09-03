Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.95.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,040,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,791,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 499,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 101.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,218,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 43.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,214,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $74,558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.13. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $495.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.79 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

