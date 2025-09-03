What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for DKS FY2026 Earnings?

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the sporting goods retailer will earn $14.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.43. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2027 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DKS. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.95.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $209.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $166.37 and a fifty-two week high of $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $374,509.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,962.25. This represents a 12.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $8,217,160.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,371,954.20. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,971 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

