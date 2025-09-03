First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,291.1667.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,320. The trade was a 30.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,698.75 per share, with a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 32,300 shares in the company, valued at $54,869,625. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 1,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,986 over the last 90 days. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,022,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 124,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,344,000 after acquiring an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,892,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 107,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,994 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,987.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,001.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,895.45. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $1,473.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.71.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.08 by $5.70. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.60%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

