Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. KGI Securities set a $44.30 target price on shares of Amer Sports and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Amer Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 957.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 348,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Amer Sports by 1,402.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 441,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 412,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,160,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 238,937 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

AS opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.63. Amer Sports has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $42.36.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

