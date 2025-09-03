Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGAU. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGAU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Trading Up 3.4%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.82. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.42 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. Analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.