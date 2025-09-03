Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) PT at $23.94

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.9375.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,613,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,578,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,368 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 10,204,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,977,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,597,000 after purchasing an additional 539,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

