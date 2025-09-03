Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) PT at $23.94

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.9375.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on Albertsons Companies
Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies Price Performance
Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $23.20.
Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Albertsons Companies
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.