Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communication

Rogers Communication Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 885.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rogers Communication by 143.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Rogers Communication by 30.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rogers Communication by 52.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Rogers Communication in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Rogers Communication has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $41.84.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communication will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Rogers Communication’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Stories

