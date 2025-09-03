Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
RCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rogers Communication from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd.
Shares of RCI opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Rogers Communication has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $41.84.
Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communication will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Rogers Communication’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
