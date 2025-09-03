Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,393.14.

DGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,010 to GBX 2,060 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,372 price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

In related news, insider John Alexander Manzoni purchased 335 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,955 per share, with a total value of £6,549.25. Insiders have bought a total of 1,010 shares of company stock worth $2,014,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at GBX 2,047.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,962.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,030.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1,269.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 1,797 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,677.

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

