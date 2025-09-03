Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.3333.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEVA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEVA

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 7.0%

AEVA opened at $13.77 on Friday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a market cap of $775.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41.

Aeva Technologies (NASDAQ:AEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,178.31% and a negative return on equity of 287.71%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aeva Technologies

In other Aeva Technologies news, Director Hrach Simonian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $2,486,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,597,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,422,389.54. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $2,690,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,134,808 shares in the company, valued at $28,713,167.60. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 882,164 shares of company stock worth $15,941,335. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aeva Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aeva Technologies by 127.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $246,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.