Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.2250.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXRX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $1.20 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $407.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.63% and a negative net margin of 206.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

