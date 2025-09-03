Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.2250.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXRX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $1.20 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $407.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 83.63% and a negative net margin of 206.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

