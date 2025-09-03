Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.4333.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $37.00 to $46.10 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $73,286,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,648,000.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

