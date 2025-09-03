South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on South32
South32 Stock Performance
South32 Company Profile
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than South32
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Dueling Insider Moves: Heavy Buying Here, Big Selling There
Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.