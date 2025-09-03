South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

South32 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOUHY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

South32 Stock Performance

South32 Company Profile

South32 stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.98. South32 has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

