Brokerages Set AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Price Target at $8.45

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MITT. Piper Sandler set a $8.50 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Matthew Jozoff acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,355 shares in the company, valued at $583,259.25. This trade represents a 5.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,128,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 113,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MITT opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.67.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 10.70%.The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

