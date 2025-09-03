Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ooma’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Ooma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 27th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Ooma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OOMA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ooma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Ooma Price Performance

Ooma stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.70 million, a PE ratio of -185.12 and a beta of 1.30. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ooma by 2,188.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 203.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ooma

In related news, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $142,470.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,268.79. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 12,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $154,219.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 241,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,636.83. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,329 shares of company stock worth $556,082 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

