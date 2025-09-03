Telsey Advisory Group Has Weak Estimate for VSCO Q4 Earnings

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2027 earnings at $2.21 EPS.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 2.7%
Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $22.40 on Monday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.
