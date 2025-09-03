Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for NBR Q1 Earnings

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Nabors Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($6.22) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

NBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.60. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.05) by ($0.66). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.The business had revenue of $832.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth $37,653,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 600,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 650,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after buying an additional 228,787 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the first quarter valued at about $8,864,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 300.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

