Brokers Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips FY2025 Earnings

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy producer will earn $6.66 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.72. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ FY2027 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The stock has a market cap of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,120,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $190,285,000 after purchasing an additional 374,569 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $851,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 99.6% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

