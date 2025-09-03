Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Forecast for A Q3 Earnings

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $125.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.24. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 20.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,805,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

