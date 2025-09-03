HC Wainwright Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uranium Royalty in a research note issued on Friday, August 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06.

Uranium Royalty Trading Up 5.6%

URC stock opened at C$4.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$609.39 million, a P/E ratio of -114.00 and a beta of 1.48. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.07.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

