What is William Blair’s Forecast for Five Below Q3 Earnings?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Five Below in a research report issued on Thursday, August 28th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays set a $135.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Five Below from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five Below

Five Below Stock Up 3.2%

FIVE stock opened at $149.77 on Monday. Five Below has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $154.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,027.58. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,080. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,018 shares of company stock worth $1,859,972 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Five Below by 333.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1,940.9% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.