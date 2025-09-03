Zacks Research Comments on McKesson’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for McKesson in a report issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $9.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.56. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2026 earnings at $10.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $37.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $46.77 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 target price (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.10.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $691.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $701.11 and a 200-day moving average of $689.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $737.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

In other McKesson news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,930 shares of company stock valued at $44,112,466. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

