What is William Blair’s Estimate for BOX Q3 Earnings?

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of BOX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 27th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for BOX’s current full-year earnings is $0.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BOX. Citigroup raised their price target on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BOX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

BOX opened at $32.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. BOX has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.95.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,507,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,126,086.50. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,952,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,450,200.50. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,081 shares of company stock worth $1,762,323 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in BOX by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,247,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,123,000 after purchasing an additional 410,191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 36.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,137,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,345,000 after buying an additional 1,104,314 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 9.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,749,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,718,000 after buying an additional 318,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,379,000 after buying an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in BOX by 2.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,886,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,470,000 after buying an additional 40,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

