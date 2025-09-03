Q3 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma Cut by Analyst

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2026 earnings at $8.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.35.

NYSE WSM opened at $191.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.52. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $219.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,152,000 after buying an additional 2,797,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $212,107,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $85,075,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 740.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 591,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,664,000 after purchasing an additional 521,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,272.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,081,000 after purchasing an additional 475,484 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at $162,617,782.86. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

