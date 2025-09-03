B. Riley Lifts Earnings Estimates for Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Matthews International in a report released on Thursday, August 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Matthews International’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Matthews International had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.95 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Matthews International

Matthews International Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $24.16 on Monday. Matthews International has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $743.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently -47.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Matthews International by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Matthews International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Matthews International by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,926,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Matthews International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.