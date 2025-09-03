Telsey Advisory Group Estimates Dollar General Q3 Earnings

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a report issued on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.79.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $110.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average of $98.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.29. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 170.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

