Capital One Financial Comments on MGY FY2025 Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 167,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

