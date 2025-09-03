Analysts Issue Forecasts for EQB’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $8.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.50. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on EQB from C$124.00 to C$112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on EQB from C$111.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on EQB from C$103.00 to C$94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial lowered EQB from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$108.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on EQB from C$104.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$102.40.

EQB stock opened at C$90.10 on Monday. EQB has a 1 year low of C$85.14 and a 1 year high of C$114.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$97.37. The firm has a market cap of C$3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

