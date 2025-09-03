FY2025 EPS Estimates for Photronics Boosted by DA Davidson

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Photronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.30 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Photronics

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.53. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Photronics by 17.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,607,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,106,000 after purchasing an additional 383,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,595,000 after buying an additional 177,380 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,462,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $3,419,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,258,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 135,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Photronics

In related news, Director David A. Garcia bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,762. The trade was a 35.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constantine S. Macricostas sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $595,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 459,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,384.60. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $985,035 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.