Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ERJ Earnings

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a report released on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ERJ. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. HSBC raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE ERJ opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.87.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.49). Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 673.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

