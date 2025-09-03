Seaport Res Ptn Issues Positive Estimate for WTTR Earnings

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Select Water Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

WTTR opened at $8.39 on Monday. Select Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $364.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 866,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after buying an additional 86,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Articles

