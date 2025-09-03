Seaport Res Ptn Expects Higher Earnings for Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electrovaya in a research note issued on Friday, August 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Campbell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Electrovaya had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. Electrovaya has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research cut Electrovaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Electrovaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

NASDAQ:ELVA opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $231.03 million, a PE ratio of 192.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Electrovaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

