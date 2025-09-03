Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for CRSP Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.40). Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.28) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.61) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,229.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $52.66 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $71.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,165,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,929,000 after buying an additional 1,192,336 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 464,936 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 32,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Simeon George purchased 989,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.03 per share, with a total value of $51,499,918.36. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,021,213.37. This represents a 133.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

