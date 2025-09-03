Sidoti Csr Has Bearish Estimate for SGC Q2 Earnings

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Superior Group of Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Sidoti now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Superior Group of Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Superior Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.42 million, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $18.48.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.32 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Superior Group of Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $137,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 202,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,363.96. This represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 39,894 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.