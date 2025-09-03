Caleres (CAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $656.9290 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.
Caleres Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.08.
Caleres Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 11.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Caleres Company Profile
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.
