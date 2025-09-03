Science Applications International (SAIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its results before the market opens on Thursday, September 4th. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $1.8660 billion for the quarter.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.5%

Science Applications International stock opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 150,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

