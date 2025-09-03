Guidewire Software (GWRE) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $337.8240 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $217.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.63. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $142.94 and a 12 month high of $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 543.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,846,332.40. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 799 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.61, for a total transaction of $169,076.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,813.62. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,859 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

