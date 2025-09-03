Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:TD FY2025 Earnings

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $8.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.00. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2026 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$99.92.

TD stock opened at C$102.75 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.22 and a 1-year high of C$108.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$101.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Burns sold 6,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.46, for a total value of C$611,269.12. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.70%.

Toronto-Dominion is one of Canada’s two largest banks and operates three business segments: Canadian retail banking, U.S. retail banking, and wholesale banking. The bank’s U.S. operations span from Maine to Florida, with a strong presence in the Northeast. It also has a 13% ownership stake in Charles Schwab.

