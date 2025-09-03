Torrid (CURV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, September 4th. Analysts expect Torrid to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $259.3840 million for the quarter. Torrid has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.92%.The business had revenue of $265.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.95 million. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:CURV opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Torrid has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $235.77 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Torrid by 191.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,917,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,934 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Torrid by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 54,199 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Torrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Torrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CURV. BTIG Research began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
