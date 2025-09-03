Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZBH. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.44.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $105.03 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average of $99.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,251,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,120,751,000 after purchasing an additional 198,370 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,097,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,015,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,009 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,709,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,752,000 after buying an additional 458,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,480,000 after buying an additional 69,485 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,710,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,675,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

