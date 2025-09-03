Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for FRT Q3 Earnings

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $99.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $80.65 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 704.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 72.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 119,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.39%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.