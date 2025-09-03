Q3 EPS Estimate for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Cut by Analyst

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INR. Citigroup dropped their target price on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:INR opened at $15.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

In other news, insider Zack David Arnold purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $76,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,340. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sarah James sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,500 shares of company stock worth $765,958 over the last 90 days.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Company Profile

