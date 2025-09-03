FY2025 EPS Estimates for CVE:BLM Cut by Clarus Securities

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for BluMetric Environmental in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 28th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for BluMetric Environmental’s FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Shares of BluMetric Environmental stock opened at C$1.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.28. BluMetric Environmental has a 12 month low of C$0.54 and a 12 month high of C$1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$45.54 million, a PE ratio of 549.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35.
BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.
