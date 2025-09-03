CNX Resources Q3 EPS Forecast Cut by Capital One Financial

CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for CNX Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.77.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 61.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 120.0% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 212.9% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 306,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 208,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 166,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

