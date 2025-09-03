G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, September 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $568.6710 million for the quarter. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.48 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GIII stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.49. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

In other news, Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $109,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 54,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,674.70. This represents a 10.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 20,984 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 80,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

